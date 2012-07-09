Yellowstone Available on Social Media Sites

Yellowstone National Park can now be found on several popular social media sites. spokesman Dan Hottle says the park has decided on Twitter, Facebook, flickr and You Tube. Hottle says blog posts, podcasts, photos and video will be more readily available as well as information posted daily about wildlife viewing safety, road closures and other information to help visitors to the park. Hottle says within the first few days of launching its facebook page, likes for Yellowstone numbered nearly 40,000.

The sites can be found at:

http://twitter.com/YellowstoneNPS

www.facebook.com/YellowstoneNPS

www.youtube.com/YellowstoneNPS

WWW.flickr.com/photos/YellowstoneNPS





