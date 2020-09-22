Yellowstone Bison Would Really Like it If You’d Get Off His Road

This part of America belongs to the wildlife. You're just a visitor and this video of a Yellowstone bison proves that he'd really like it if you'd just get off his road.

This video has been viewed over 16,000 times on Instagram. It's easy to understand why.

If you come upon any of these big guys while you're driving the wondrous roads of Wyoming, here are some physics to consider. According to Wikipedia, a male bison has been weighed as heavy as 3,800 pounds. Mechanic Base estimates the average car weighs around 2,800 pounds. Doing the math means your vehicle won't win this battle.

It's best to do what this driver did and just stand back and remember it's his road. He'll let you pass when/if he's darn good and ready.