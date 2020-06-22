Federal agencies are warning visitors to Yellowstone National Park that biologists will begin field captures of grizzly bears later this week to monitor their population for recovery efforts, according to a news release on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service said biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct the field captures in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem through Aug. 28 by attracting bears at potential capture sites with natural food sources such as fresh road-killed deer and elk.

If biologists find grizzly bears in an area, they will set up culvert traps or foot snares.

Once captured, the bears are handled with strict safety and animal care protocols developed by the study team.

The primary access points of all research areas will be marked with bright warning signs.

The public needs to heed these warnings and not venture into posted areas.

For more information regarding grizzly bear research, monitoring or capture efforts, call the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team hotline at (406) 994-6675, or visit the team's website.

