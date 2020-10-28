Yellowstone National Park Will Close Nearly All Roads on Monday

This weekend offers the last chance for visitors to drive to many iconic locations in Yellowstone National Park before most roads are closed at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

The park closes roads in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which begins Dec. 15.

The interior roads, with one exception, will close as will the west, south, and east entrances.

The exception is the road from the park’s north entrance at Gardiner, Mont., through Mammoth Hot Springs to the park’s northeast entrance and the communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Mont. This road is open all year, weather-permitting.

Travel east of Cooke City is not possible from late fall to spring because a segment of U.S. hIghway 212 -- the Beartooth Highway -- between Cooke City and Pilot Creek is closed to vehicle travel.

Those who plan to drive to and in the park during the fall and winter should have flexible plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

Visit Park Roads for road conditions, or call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

The park urges prospective visitors to recreate responsibly and reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.

Visitor services will be limited this winter.

All communities near Yellowstone are open year-round, with local businesses offering a wide range of fall and winter recreation opportunities.

For information about nearby communities in Montana -- Gardiner, West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and Silver Gate -- visit www.visitmt.com.

For information about nearby Wyoming communities -- Cody and Jackson -- visit www.travelwyoming.com.

For information about nearby Idaho communities, visit www.visitidaho.org.

