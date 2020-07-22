Yellowstone Reroutes Traffic Around Old Faithful Overpass Bridge

Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that visitors should expect detours and delays at Old Faithful until further notice.

Traffic is being routed around the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge due to safety concerns.

Currently the National Park Service is evaluating the condition of the bridge.

The announcement did not specify the safety concerns about the bridge.

Travelers can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic, and gas station.

If you are not traveling directly to Old Faithful, consider alternate routes due to delays throughout the area.

Find current road status on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117.

To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

Visit Road Construction for details about 2020 road construction projects.

