Yellowstone to Hold Lottery System for Snowmobilers

Yellowstone National Park officials announced Friday that the park will hold a lottery system to issue permits for snowmobilers to enter the park without guides.

According to the announcement, those wishing to take unguided snowmobile trips into Yellowstone can apply from August 1 - 31. Successful applicants will be notified in September.

There is no waiting list.

The system, authorized in 2013, allows one group of up to five snowmobiles to enter the park from each of its four winter entrances. Trips can be a maximum of three days long.

Permits cost $40 per day and there is a $6 application fee. In order to enter the park, snowmobile riders must be 18, have a valid driver's license and successfully complete a free online certification.