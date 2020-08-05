Yellowstone’s Wildfire Season Begins With Two Small Fires

Two lightning-caused fires started Yellowstone National Park's wildfire season.

The park’s Mount Washburn Lookout reported the Sour Fire near the Mirror Plateau on Saturday afternoon.

Precipitation fell on the fire shortly after detection and it has not been seen since.

On Monday evening, a visitor reported the Soda Fire several hundred yards south of the Soda Butte formation in Lamar Valley. Firefighting staff suppressed the fire due to its location.

The park lists its current fire danger as high.

There are no fire restrictions in place currently, but the park urges visitors to recreate responsibly.

Campfires are only permitted in fire rings at campgrounds and at some backcountry campsites. The park has opened only four campgrounds due to COVID-19 restrictions.

All campfires must be cold to the touch before abandoning them. Soak them, stir them, and repeat until they are cold.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone by visiting this website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Worst Reviews of Wyoming from Awful Tourists