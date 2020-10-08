Yes, There Really Will Be a Rare Blue Moon This Year on Halloween

I've seen many friends sharing memes of a rare full moon happening on Halloween this year so I decided to find out how rare it actually is. I can confirm that it is kind of rare, but not that crazy weird.

I am always skeptical when I see someone sharing anything on Facebook especially if it involves something in the sky. Since 2020 has been plenty strange already, a full moon on Halloween is being portrayed as yet another sign that the universe is broken. The truth is there is a logical explanation.

I turned to the good ole reliable Farmer's Almanac for the real facts about this Halloween's full moon. Here's a small snippet of them confirming that this is a fairly unique thing:

...a full Moon occurring on Halloween is not a common occurrence and only happens every 18 to 19 years.

For once, something being shared on Facebook is true. Shocking. A celestial event that hasn't happened for nearly two decades can qualify as "rare".

It truly is something that goes beyond that though. The Jerusalem Post states that the full moon on Halloween will be the first one witnessed globally since World War 2.

If you want to be scientifically accurate, the full moon on October 31 is really a Blue Moon since it's the second full moon of the month. There's another one for the record books.

What does it all mean? I have no idea. But, since it is still 2020, prepare for surprises.