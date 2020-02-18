Yes, This Really is a Video of an Elk Playing Soccer – For Real

There are moments in your life where you have to ask yourself exactly where did you go wrong - or right. This is one of those moments for me as I am about to share a video of an elk playing soccer. Really.

Adrianna Curtis Willis shared this on Facebook According to her description, her mom captured this video of an elk playing soccer. It may or may not have happened in Arizona. Does it really matter? No, what matters is that this really is an elk playing soccer. Enjoy.

In case you're having trouble seeing the Facebook version, here it is on YouTube. I definitely don't want you to finish your (up to now normal) day without seeing this. You are welcome.

There you go. Your (and my) life is complete. You've now seen it all. An elk playing soccer. Thank you internet for being you.