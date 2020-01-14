You Can Nominate a Wyoming Woman for ‘Woman of the Century’

A century-and-a-half ago, Wyoming told the United States that it would not join the Union if Wyoming women were barred from voting. We know the rest, the Union agreed, Wyoming joined the US as the Equality State and in many ways gave a huge boost to the growing woman's suffrage movement.

So it would seem only fitting that when the newspaper USA Today starts asking for nomination for 'Woman of the Century,' many Wyoming women should be on that ballot.

It's called the USA TODAY’s Women of the Century project, designed to celebrate the 100 years since the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920. USA Today wants to spend the year "celebrating women who have made a significant impact on our world."

They want to know about all the important, inspiring women we know. And w all know that Wyoming is full of them. Make your nomination HERE.

You can nominate people you know, or know of, in the categories

Arts & Literature

Business

Civil Rights

Education

Entertainment

Law

Media

Nonprofits & Philanthropy

Politics

Science & Medicine

Sports

Nomination close Friday, January 31 at 5:00 PM EST (3:00 PM MST).