You Can Now Get Drunk Off Truly Hard Seltzer Ice Cream

Hard seltzer flavored ice cream is a thing now and it's exactly what it sounds like.

Last summer, hard seltzers emerged as the 'Summer Drink of 2019'. And now, Truly hard seltzer has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop to make a new alcoholic ice cream.

Just as the hard seltzers are at the stores, the ice cream also has a 5% alcohol by volume. The new hard seltzer ice cream will be featured in four flavors:

Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream Truly Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream Truly Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet Truly Mango Lemonade Sorbet

According to Delish, you can currently pick up a Truly Lemonade Ice Cream & Spiked Seltzer Bundle which will include one pint of each flavor of Truly ice cream, along with a Truly can of the same flavor for $60. Or you could just purchase the hard seltzer ice cream pints (including all four flavors) for $48.

Delish also suggested the idea of making your own boozie lemonade slushy using combinations of both spiked ice cream and hard seltzers.

Regardless, you can now get drunk on ice cream, which seems pretty exciting. Please scoop responsibly!