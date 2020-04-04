You Can Purchase a Dr. Fauci Bobblehead and Help a Great Cause

Dr. Anthony Fauci has become the face of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and now you can commemorate the man that's doing all he can to help us through this pandemic by purchasing his bobblehead, while helping out a great cause.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has created a new bobblehead of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, that is now available for purchase.

The bobblehead is currently selling online for $25 and from that purchase, $5 will go to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is a coordinating nationa efforts by facilitating new relationships with hospitals and health systems, in order to rapidly produce needed PPE on a large scale for our nation’s health care heroes.

Dr. Anthony Fauci downplayed the bobblehead when asked about it, because of course he did, he's busy trying to help save the country from a pandemic. Along the nationwide acclaim Dr. Fauci has received for his efforts, there's even a petition circulating online for him to be named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'.