You Could Own John Elway’s 1992 Dodge Viper

Legendary Denver Broncos quarterback and now general manager, John Elway, is saying goodbye to one of his sports cars. The red 1992 Dodge Viper will be going up for sale at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson auto auction.

Getty Images

1992 was the first year for the production of the sports car and Elway's vehicle was one of only 250 made. Elway's Viper has a 400 horsepower V10 engine with only 7,935 miles. The car is currently stored and maintained at the John Elway dealership in Greeley and will go to the Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, AZ, which is scheduled to happen Jan. 11 - 19, 2020.

Source: Barrett-Jackson