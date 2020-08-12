You Might See Halloween Candy On Sale in Cheyenne Earlier in 2020

It's looking more and more likely that you may see Halloween candy on sale earlier this year compared to when we usually see it on store shelves.

With the way 2020 has gone down, things have been anything but predictable, and that includes Halloween. What will a Halloween look like during a pandemic? Will it even happen this year? Will it be altered somewhat? That all remains to be seen in the next few months.

Because of these unknowns, stores around the country are already starting their sales of Halloween candy several weeks early as candy brands are hoping they don't miss out on their revenues for the year.

So if we're going to be seeing Halloween candy sales earlier this year in Cheyenne, why not take advantage? You can bet I'll be stocking up on all the Reese's Peanut Butter Cups I possibly can. Yes, the pumpkin ones. I will hoard those like there's no tomorrow, they're so good. I'll flat out admit, I'm going to be buying Reese's like I'm Karen buying toilet paper at the start of a pandemic.

Get your Halloween candy while you can, Cheyenne! In regardless of what happens in the coming months, however you celebrate it, I wish you all in advance a safe and happy Halloween!