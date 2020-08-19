You Need These Gaming Chairs in Your Life ASAP

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

When you're serious about comfort while gaming, not just any chair will do. Whether you're interested in upgrading your office setup for video games or you just spend a lot of time at your desk, this list is for you.

Amazon

This video game chair features a high back with segmented padding and an integrated headrest that keeps your neck and shoulders from feeling like you've been hunched over a game all day. This ergonomic chair is also equipped with an extendable footrest, so you can kick back and game on. The padded armrests round out your comfort arsenal.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3kSxgIb

Amazon

This one is a race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort that's perfect for intense gaming sessions or long work days. With contoured segmented padding, integrated headrest and arms, it provides quality support and comfort for hours of play, and OFM promises long-lasting durability. It's hard to argue with over 7,000 reviews!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/314RHKf

Amazon

This computer chair is made from soft PU leather upholstery with ample padding that is oil and water-resistant, making it super easy to clean. An added benefit that makes it unique is the massaging element. It works with a remote control, and the slight vibration can reduce the fatigue caused by your long hours of work and play.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3azBe3J

Amazon

Keep your treats and your controls close with a removable side pouch and a cupholder built into the left arm. Tired of wires getting caught up on your seat? On this model, the chair and footrest are a continuous surface, so there are no open spaces for wires to get stuck!

Buy it: https://amzn.to/348wMrt

Amazon

If you need style and comfort, this AutoFull chair is made with high-quality materials, PU leather, memory foam and an integrated metal frame and heavy-duty metal base with smooth-rolling caster wheels. With its ergonomic body-hugging design and extra high backrest with detachable lumbar cushion, your back pain and fatigue after gaming is a thing of the past. Did I mention that the bunny ears are detachable so you can actually wear them on your head?

Buy it: https://amzn.to/323Y4g3

Amazon

Fuel your gaming experience with the X Rocker Surge Bluetooth Rocking Video Gaming Chair. Fully immerse yourself into games, movies and music with Ace Bayou's high tech audio system. This chair is oversized for extra comfort with a faux leather, high-quality look material and an ergonomic design for those long hours of gaming. These are great if you do your gaming away from a desk.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/31XVBUg

Amazon

I think when people hear "gaming chair" they imagine something sporty and brightly colored, but sometimes you want something a little more understated that can blend into the rest of your decor. Whether for intense gaming or much-needed relaxation, this chair puts you in a comfortable position that you can enjoy for hours! It's so easy to switch between games, watching movies, reading and more.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3h6WVdI