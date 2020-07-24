You Still Have Time To Enjoy The Last Bit Of Cheyenne Days

You’re almost out of time, but you can still squeeze the last bit of our modified Cheyenne Frontier Days, a la Cheyenne Days today throughout the weekend. Visit Cheyenne and the DDA have both done a great job working and organizing things to keep us stimulated and only kind of missing Cheyenne Frontier Days. Here are some fun things still going on through Sunday that Visit Cheyenne has listed.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Carriages Display

Drive In Movie-Monty Python & The Holy Grail at Terry Bison Ranch

Southern Fryed at The Metropolitan

Sean Curtis at The Outlaw Saloon

Cheyenne Showdown Super Race Barrel Racing

Cruise The Legend(benefiting the Depot Museum)

High Plains Buffalo Jam at Terry Bison Ranch

Pass The Peace at Lions Park

Ricochet at The Outlaw Saloon

CINCH RSNC Ranch Sorting Competition

This is a LOT of stuff that is going on in the next few days to put a bow on Cheyenne Days. I know we’re still bummed that we didn’t get Frontier Days, but this isn’t a bad alternative, and there are less people. We like that as Wyomingites, right?

One thing to take in to consideration if you’d rather social distance yourself from everything going on still, you can support the local businesses that we love. They’re the real ones hurting from the lack of events going on this week, grab a pizza, beer or something festive from one of our local neighbors. They’ll appreciate it.