Young Black Bear Wanders Into Laramie

On Saturday, August 1, a bear wandered into Laramie and explored the city for about 6 hours.

The Laramie Police Department said that the Wyoming Game and Fish Department was called to try and catch the bear.

They were able to sedate the 2-year-old black bear, who the Game and Fish Department says may have just left his mother to go on his own, and somehow ended up in Laramie.

The police department posted a video of the bear's release into the Snowy Mountains:

READ MORE: Black Bear Activity on the Rise in Curt Gowdy State Park Area

READ MORE: Bear Attack Inside Colorado Home Leaves Owner with Severe Injury