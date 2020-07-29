Young Grizzly Decides Tourist Group is Too Stupid to Eat

There's an old saying that you can't fix stupid. There also needs to be a new saying that it's possible to be too stupid for a bear to eat. This video proves that theory.

First, a disclaimer. I don't know for a fact that anyone in this tourist group is in fact stupid. But, watch this video of how close they allowed themselves to get to a young grizzly and make up your own mind.

Here's the video defense...I mean "description" of what occurred:

This scene was recorded in the backcountry of British Columbia when a young grizzly approached a group of tourists shortly after they had left their tour bus. The wildlife tour guides reacted accordingly and brought everyone back on the bus safely.

OK. Couple things to notice and I'll freeze-frame it to make my point. Look at the response of "whoa, we're kind close to a grizzly with big shiny teeth" here.

ViralHog via YouTube

I just check the NPS bear safety website and I can't find "get out your phone cam and snap a pic" when it comes to how you respond to a bear approaching you. I'm sure these are very nice people, but I'd recommend in the future that they not get off the bus when there's a grizzly that close.

I'd love to have a great pic and/or video of a grizzly. I really would. I understand the attraction, but my body parts not ending up in bear teeth is a higher priority for me.