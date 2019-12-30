Young Prankster at Broncos Game Causes Broken Ankle for Security

The kid probably thought it was a 'victimless crime.' That would be BEFORE he got onto the field during the Raiders game on Sunday.

It was probably a dare: 'Bet you can't get onto the field...'

Apparently, some kid managed to get out onto the turf at Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos were fighting off a last-minute drive by the Raiders on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

With less than 60 seconds left in the game, here comes this kid running around. According to 9News, a couple of security guards raced out to tackle the guy and one of those guards ended up breaking one of his ankles in the process.

Not cool, bro.

The kid was arrested on trespassing charges.

