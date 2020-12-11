Young Wyoming Woman Dies After Being Rear-Ended by FedEx Driver

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says cell phone use may have played a role in a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a 23-year-old Sheridan woman.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday near milepost 4.1 on Wyoming 338 north of Sheridan.

The patrol says Shariah L. Harper was stopped behind a pickup driver that was waiting for traffic to clear to turn left onto Wyoming 339 when a FedEx driver failed to notice her SUV and the pickup and rear-ended them.

Harper, the pickup driver, 71-year-old Dayton resident Carol A. Harnish, and the FedEx driver, 52-year-old Sheridan resident Todd A. Kohler, were all buckled up and were taken to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for their injuries, but Harper didn't make it.

The patrol says driver inattention and cell phone use on the part of Kohler is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

