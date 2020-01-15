Your Starter Kit for Wyoming’s Favorite TV Show – ‘Longmire’

*As an Amazon affiliate, we earn money on qualifying purchases.*

If you've been in Wyoming for any amount of time you've probably heard of Longmire. If you're a fan of quality TV shows and books, you've probably heard of Longmire too.

The Longmire in question is Walt Longmire the main character in a series of books and a TV show. Walt is the sheriff in fictional Absaroka County in Wyoming, Think of Buffalo, Wyoming area in northeast Wyoming. The stories follow Walt as he solves mysteries in the wilderness that is Wyoming.

The character was created by, and the books written by, author Craig Johnson, who lives on a ranch in northern Wyoming.

If you are ready to take a dive into the world of Absaroka County and ride-along with Walt (and I think you really should, you will love it) here is where to start:

Amazon

There are 15 books in the Longmire series, and the best place to start is probably at the beginning with The Cold Dish. You'll get to meet Walt's friend Henry Standing Bear and Deputy Victoria Moretti as they investigate the death of 19-year-old Cody Pritchard, found dead near the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

You could jump to the latest Longmire story, with 2019's Land of Wolves.

If you're more of a TV fan, there's good news for you. Thre are six seasons of a show based on the books. It is a very, very good show. Plus it features Katee Sackhoff and Lou Diamond Phillips! The show ran from 2012 - 2017 first on A & E Network then on Netflix. You can still watch it, the show is on DVD and streaming.

Dive in now and you should be all caught up just in time for the next Longmire Days festival, held each summer in Buffalo, Wyoming, the real-life inspiration for the series' fictional setting.

