Zac Brown Band have added new dates and opening acts to their 2020 Roar With the Lions Tour.

The eclectic group will hit five additional markets on their six-month trek. They're set to perform back-to-back dates in Florida in West Palm Beach on Sept. 17 and Tampa on Sept. 18 and will close out the tour with a trio of shows in California, beginning in Chula Vista on Oct. 23 and Los Angeles on Oct. 24, ending at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View on Oct. 25.

The new tour sees them reuniting with Caroline Jones, who will open for the group during the pair of Florida shows and back-to-back performances at the Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Denver, Colo. on Sept. 25 and 26. They'll also bring famed Americana group Old Crow Medicine Show out for two shows in September. "There Was This Girl" singer Riley Green will help them close out the tour during the final three stops in California. They join previously announced openers Gregory Alan Isakov and St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

The setlist for the tour will showcase songs from across Zac Brown's Band's discography, as well as the kinds of diverse cover songs that have always been a hallmark of the group's live shows. The tour's namesake derives from the strong qualities a lion symbolizes.

“Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions,” frontman Zac Brown explains. “They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride, rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

The newly-announced dates go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 28) at 12PM local time.

Zac Brown Band's 2020 Roar With the Lions Tour Dates:

May 24 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 25 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

May 29 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*

May 30 — Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre*

May 31 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

June 4 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

June 5 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*

June 12 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage*

June 13 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

June 14 — Darien, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

June 18 — Burgettstown, Penn. @ S&T Bank Music Park*

June 19 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion*

June 20 — Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

June 25 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

June 26 — New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field*

June 27 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*

July 24 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Twin Cities Summer Jam+

July 25 — Monticello, Iowa @ Great Jones County Fair+

Aug 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park

Sep 10 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center***

Sep 11 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center***

Sep 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field**

Sept. 17 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre****

Sept. 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre****

Sep 19 — Frisco, Texas @ Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)++

Sep 25 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sep 26 — Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Oct 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct 17 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 23 - Chula, Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^

Oct. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium^

Oct. 25 - Mountain View, CAlif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre^

* Denotes special guest Gregory Alan Isakov

** Denotes special guest St. Paul and the Broken Bones

***Denotes special guest Old Crow Medicine Show

****Denotes special guest Caroline Jones

^Denotes special guest Riley Green

+ Denotes festival stops

++ Denotes special stop