Additional filming for the Snyder Cut of Justice League is officially underway, as confirmed by Zack Snyder on Twitter Tuesday morning. The director posted a picture of the official Justice League slate, meaning that he and the rest of the cast and crew are getting down to business.

The first trailer for the Snyder Cut was released back in August as a part of DC FanDome. More recently, TikTok users were treated to a Snyder Cut teaser trailer that revealed the new-and-improved Steppenwolf. We’ve also heard news that Ben Affleck would be returning for reshoots as Batman, and Joe Manganiello would reprise his role of Deathstroke. Jared Leto will also be joining the cast as the Joker, who he previously played in Suicide Squad.

Due to the unpredictable nature of Covid-19, it was hard to tell exactly when these added shoots would happen. Now, it’s confirmed that production is back in action. Remember, Snyder won’t be using any of the scenes captured by Joss Whedon after he stepped down from the original production. So there’s quite a few gaps to fill.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League will run about four hours in length, but you won’t have to experience it all at once. Rather, it will be released as four hour-long installments, giving it more of a limited series feel. Although it won’t be a traditional movie release per se, it’s definitely something to look forward to next year. Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max in 2021.