2 Killed in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs

A head-on collision in southern Wyoming has claimed the lives of two people.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the ​accident occurred about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs.

The patrol identified the victims as 48-year-old Valerie A. Chrisman of Longmont, Colorado, and 87-year-old Neva L. Moses of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

According to the patrol, Moses was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when she collided head-on with Chrisman.

Both women were buckled up, but died at the scene.

Driver inattention on the part of Moses is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

