2021 Off to a Windy Start in Cheyenne, Laramie

Wyomingites are used to the wind, but let's face it, the past few days have blown -- literally.

So far this year, Cheyenne and Laramie have each seen six days with gusts greater than or equal to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

Yesterday, Jan. 13, was by far the worst, with the cities recording gusts of 89 mph and 81 mph, respectively.

Statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne

And Cheyenne and Laramie aren't alone in their misery, Douglas, Scottsbluff and Torrington also recorded 81-plus mph gusts yesterday.