70 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Through Friday Morning

It looks like yet another windy day in southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency posted this statement on its website early Thursday morning:

High Wind Warning ongoing for the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming with wind gusts to 70 mph possible through 11 AM Friday. Additionally, looking at a developing mountain wave event this morning for the I-80 corridor, Cheyenne to Sidney, also effecting the I-25 corridor between the Colorado border and Chugwater, with gusts to 60 mph through 2 PM today. Dangerous travel for light and high profile vehicles for travelers on Interstate 80 today and tomorrow. Please go to wyoroad.info for the latest road closures and conditions including light and high profile vehicle closures in Wyoming and 511.nebraska.gov for conditions and closures in Nebraska. For your latest forecast go to weather.gov/cheyenne.