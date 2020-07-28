Brad Paisley leads a group of seasoned musicians dubbed the Quarantine All-Stars in a lively new instrumental for coronavirus (COVID-19) relief. The tune is called "Quarantine," and music fans won't want to miss out on the accompanying performance video that contains an intro from Luke Bryan.

Members of Bryan's band take part in the massive collaboration to benefit the MusiCares Foundation, the Recording Academy's non-profit organization that helps musicians in need. But they aren't the only instrumentalists involved in the charitable tune, not by a long shot.

Also featured are country music veteran Steve Wariner, Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain and the Rolling Stones' musical director Chuck Leavell, plus Sonny Emory (Eric Clapton), Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band) and many more. Producer and musician Scotty Willbanks (Luke Bryan, Third Day) composed the song in March. Then, each musician recorded their parts at home or in their personal studios over the ensuing months.

"Truly one of the highlights of my career came at the most unusual time," Willbanks says. "What started out as an idea in the middle of quarantine, turned into this unique collaboration with some of the most gifted musicians. It was an honor to work with these incredible players, who all contributed in their own unique way in bringing this project to life for a great cause, MusiCares!"

"What a thrill to play with this caliber of musicians!" Wariner adds. "A social distance jam with players like these certainly isn't preferable, but it's the right way to do it these days, and to help out our struggling musicians by supporting MusiCares makes it even more special."

Offers Leavell, "It felt great to play on this smokin' hot tune and fun video with so many other fine musicians in support of such a vital organization as MusiCares. I hope folks will enjoy it and join us in the cause!"

See the full list of Quarantine All-Stars members below. The multi-genre "Quarantine" song is being promoted in conjunction with the Recording Academy's MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. For more information on MusiCares, head to grammy.com/musicares.

The Quarantine All-Stars:

Guitars/pedal steel:

Brad Paisley

Steve Wariner

Michael Carter (Luke Bryan)

Josh Reedy (Thomas Rhett)

Katlin Owen (John Pardi)

Dave Ristrim (Luke Bryan)

Keyboards:

Chuck Leavell (Rolling Stones)

Scotty Wilbanks (Luke Bryan, Third Day)

Jonathan Cain (Journey)

Drums:

Sonny Emory (Eric Clapton, Earth, Wind & Fire)

Chris Kimmerer (Thomas Rhett)

Kent Slucher (Luke Bryan)

Bass:

Sam Sims (Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake)

James Cook (Luke Bryan)

Fiddle:

Kevin Arrowsmith (Luke Bryan)

Horns:

Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band)

Keith Smith (Toby Mac)

Lee Thornburg (Joe Bonamassa, Tower of Power)

Mark Douthit (Michael McDonald)

Roy Agee (Lauren Daigle)

Dan Falcone ( Lady Gaga, Celine Dion)

Greg Vail (Luis Miguel)