Brantley Gilbert, Maren Morris Part of 2021 Red Rocks Lineup

Concerts will start back up at Red Rocks Amphitheater this spring. The lineup for 2021 has been announced and includes country artists Brantley Gilbert and Maren Morris.

Matt Sparx

Brantley Gilbert will take the stage at Red Rocks for two nights on May 7 and 8. Chase Rice and Brandon Lay will also be performing as opening acts.

Maren Morris will be performing on Monday, September 6.

Parrot-heads can see Jimmy Buffet perform with The Coral Reefer Band on Sept. 7 and 9.

Red Rocks Amphitheater recently released its full 2021 schedule.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

FULL 2021 RED ROCKS SCHEDULE