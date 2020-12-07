Cowboys And Cowgirls Weekend Wrap Up

What is it Meatloaf said, 2 out of 3 ain't bad? We can all probably appreciate that, though, we missed out on a solid 3 for 3 by a couple miscues Saturday night. It was nice to have the University of Wyoming Football and Basketball teams in action this weekend.

We'll start with the tough loss the Cowboy's football team suffered against New Mexico, as they fell 17-16 in Las Vegas. Levi Williams was only able to complete 4 passes, but he hit one big one to Isaiah Neyor for 54 yards. Trey Smith rushed for 154 yards putting on a majority of the Cowboy's offense. A silver lining is the defense played well, the offense just couldn't quite get going.

The Cowgirls had a great season opener against Denver, walking away with a 79-67 win to get things going. McKinley Bradshaw lead the way for the Cowgirls with 18 points, 5 rebounds an assist and a steal. Dagny Davidsdottir had a great game with a double double, 14 points, 11 rebounds a 2 blocks. They had some great production out of their starting line up.

Yesterday evening was a big moment for the Cowboy's Basketball team as they knocked off a Power 5 team from the Pac 12, The Oregon State Beavers with a 76-73 victory. Kenny Foster had a great game with 19 points, 5 rebounds and an assist. Wyoming won the turnover battle with only 11 to Oregon State's 14. The Cowboys are now 3-1.

College basketball is back and it looks like we have something to look forward to on both squads. Can you smell a conference run by one game? I can.