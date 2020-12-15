Cowgirls Split with UNLV to Start MWC Season

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team opened the Mountain West Conference season with 2 games in Las Vegas to meet UNLV. On Saturday, UW lost to the Rebels 54-46 as the Cowgirls endured a rough offensive performance shooting 27% from the field. They were led in scoring by Lyman native McKinley Bradshaw with 14 points. Dagny Davidsdottir chipped in 9.

The Cowgirls turned their fortunes around on Monday afternoon with a 67-62 win over UNLV as Alba Sanchez-Ramos had a career-high 20 points. Sanchez-Ramos went 8-15 from the floor and scored all of her points in the first half of play. McKinley Bradshaw added 13 as UW shot 40% from the field and went 19-25 from the free-throw line.

Wyoming is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play and will be at Northern Colorado on Sunday for their final non-conference game of the year.

