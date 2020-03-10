WATCH: A Sneak Peek of Dolly Parton’s New A&E ‘Biography’ Documentary

A&E is set to pay tribute to three legends of country music with a series of documentary specials, kicking off with one about Dolly Parton, People reports.

“I wanted to be seen, I wanted to be recognized, I wanted to be a star,” Parton says at the opening of the short clip, which readers can watch above.

Biography: Dolly will follow the “Jolene” singer’s journey from growing up in a one-room cabin in Sevier County, Tenn. to country music powerhouse, and will air April 12 at 8PM ET. The special will include exclusive interviews with Chris Stapleton, Linda Perry, Parton’s 9 to 5 co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and Parton herself.

“You underestimate Dolly at your peril,” Fonda says in the clip.

The snapshot into the new film features images of Parton’s career through the years, highlighting some of her biggest hits and now-iconic fashion choices. "I know I look artificial, but I might surprise you,” Parton, who turned 74 in January, says in the clip. “I’m totally real inside.”

According to People, the special will also include footage of Parton at The Grand Ole Opry’s 50th Anniversary Celebration. Parton has been an Opry member since 1969.

Parton has inspired or been directly involved with a number of film projects in the last few years. Parton leant her music to the 2018 Netflix rom-com Dumplin’, which told the story of a teenage girl who found solace and empowerment in Dolly Parton songs. In 2019, Parton narrated and acted in Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, also on Netflix, a TV series where each episode told the story of one of her hit songs

A&E will also air a special on Willie Nelson, right after Parton’s, at 10PM ET, titled Willie Nelson: American Outlaw. The third and final installment of the docu-series, titled Biography: Kenny Rogers, will air at 9PM ET on April 13.

