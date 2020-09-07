‘Endangered Missing Alert’ For 12-Year-Old Fort Collins Boy

The Colorado Bureau Of Investigation has issued an "Endangered Missing Alert" for a 12-year old Fort Collins boy reported missing since Saturday night.

That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Dorian Ortiz is believed to be with his non-custodial mother. The post says the mother, Jessica Ortiz, is believed to be "actively evading law enforcement."

An arrest warrant for a classified felony has been issued for Ms. Ortiz in the case.

Dorian Ortiz is described as standing 5'2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Jessica Ortiz is 34 years old, with brown hair and green eyes, standing 5'6 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. The two are shown in the photo attached to this article.

She may be driving a green Ford Taurus, according to investigators. Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the Larimer County Sheriff's Office at 970-416-1985. You can also call 911.