Fantasy Football Moves to Make For Week 7

It's that time again to adjust your fantasy lineup and with injuries and bye weeks coming to attack your lineups, here's the players to start this week...

In case you haven't noticed, you can hear all of what you're about to read in the new podcast, The Pregame with Mat and Jax.

I know this will take some quick reading and adjusting on your part since the game I'm going to talk about starts in a couple hours time from when I write this but upfront, I need to talk about some key players this week from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yes, those same Eagles that are currently 1-4-1. The top add this week is to go out and grab their running back, Boston Scott. He will be starting while Miles Sanders is out with an injury. It's likely Scott is still available in most leagues.

At wide receiver, Travis Fulgham has been a pleasant surprise for Philadelphia. Just about four weeks ago, he was on the Eagles practice squad, but since being activated, he's been an asset. Last week, he put up 6 catches for 75 yards and a touchdown against a tough Baltimore defense. The week before, he had 10 catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. While Desean Jackson looks to be healthy enough to play tonight, Zach Ertz is not, therefore Fulgham may get even more targets from Carson Wentz.

Speaking of Carson Wentz, while the Eagles haven't won as much as he would like, he's finding a way to put up solid fantasy numbers. Last week, against a punishing Ravens defense, despite a slow start, he put up nearly 30 fantasy points by ESPN league standards. Prior to that game, in two of his previous three games, he had over 20 points. And in four out of his last five games, he's had a rushing touchdown. If your quarterback is struggling or on a bye, grab Wentz now, especially in a favorable matchup against the New York Giants.

As for non-Eagles players...the San Diego Chargers are coming back off the bye this week and in their backfield, Justin Jackson is the guy to have on your roster. Yes, he may still split carries with Josh Kelley to some extent, but Jackson is their pass catching running back. This will especially be helpful in PPR leagues. While we're talking about the Chargers, Keenan Allen is back healthy this week at wide receiver. If you're lucky enough to have him, start him.

Another running back who you may want to start is D'Andre Swift for Detroit. Last week, the rookie out of Georgia had a breakout game with 14 carries for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. It remains to be seen if his workload will increase, but he has a favorable matchup this week against the Atlanta Falcons. Get him in your lineup.

Attention Broncos fans! You'll be happy to know that Tim Patrick is emerging at wide receiver for Denver. Last week against the Patriots, Patrick had 4 catches for 101 yards. In his previous game, he had 6 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown. With Courtland Sutton done for the year, Patrick will be getting plenty of targets for the rest of the season in Denver.

At tight end, don't look now, but Jimmy Graham is still available in many leagues and he's playing like the Jimmy Graham of his New Orleans Saints days. Sure, the offense he's in is the Chicago Bears offense, but in five of his six games this year, Graham has put up either good or solid tight end numbers and he has 4 touchdowns. If he's available, go snatch him up.

And one more quarterback that still is not owned in many leagues is San Diego Chargers' Justin Herbert. In three of his four games, the rookie has put up over 20 points by ESPN league standards. He also has 7 touchdown passes in his last two games, along with a favorable matchup this week against Jacksonville.

Some quick notes:

Melvin Gordon is back this week for the Broncos.

Michael Thomas had previously looked like he was going to be back for the New Orleans Saints this week, but did not practice today (Thursday) and his leg injury may not be ready for a return. That's an injury to keep an eye on as Sunday approaches.

Set your lineups! And hurry, if you're following my advice about the Eagles. Good luck, we're all counting on you...unless you're playing against my team this week.