22 Years Ago: Denver Broncos Win Their First Super Bowl

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of a moment that Denver Broncos fans will never forget. Jan. 25, 1998, Super Bowl XXXII, the Broncos upset the Green Bay Packers to win their first Super Bowl.

It's hard to believe it's been so long, because I still remember that night like it was yesterday.

At the time, I had just landed my first professional D.J. gig, working the overnight shift for the big rock station in Colorado Springs (back when radio stations actually had LIVE D.J.'s on the air).

Like most people, I really wasn't expecting the Broncos to win. In fact, after the game, I had planned to take a nap before reporting for work at midnight. Alas, there wouldn't be any sleep on this night.

When the Broncos pulled off the upset, my entire neighborhood went nuts. People came out of their houses and were partying in the street. I've never seen anything quite like it. Total strangers were sharing hugs and high fives. It was an example of how sports can bring an entire community, or in this case the entire Rocky Mountain region, together.

As the night, and the celebration went on, I began to face the terrifying reality that I was drunk, and I had to work at midnight...on the air, no less.

I was certain that everyone listening to the radio would know I was inebriated. Turns out, everyone listening to the radio that night was too drunk to notice.

And nobody went to sleep.

When I arrived at the station at midnight, the phone lines were buzzing with fans who were determined to keep the party going all night long. I must have taken 100 requests for "We Are the Champions," which I spiked in about once every hour.

Before I knew it, it was 4 a.m. Thankfully, I had sobered up by now, but our listeners had not. Except now, with time to let the victory really soak in, they were overcome with emotion. I had grown men calling into the radio station and crying.

When I turned the radio station over to the morning show at 6 a.m., the die-hard fans were finally starting to pass out. I'm convinced that nobody actually went to work that Monday.

- Rick Roddam

