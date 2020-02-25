Interstate 25 Closed Between Cheyenne And Wheatland

As of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Interstate 25 was closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland due to winter weather., according to WYDOT.

Meanwhile, Interstate 80 remained closed between Otto Road and Laramie, with ''no unnecessary travel" warnings issued for the Cheyenne area. Strong winds, blowing snow and slick roads were combining to make travel conditions problematic across southeast Wyoming.

You can access the latest Wyoming Road and Travel report here.