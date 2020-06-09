Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day says Laramie was hit overnight with a spring snowstorm in which the city received at least 6 inches of snow. That hasn't happened since 1974.

Day is the founder and President of Dayweather Inc. in Cheyenne. Ironically, the 1974 storm occurred on exactly the same date, the night of June 8 and the morning of June 9.

The latest storm has caused down power lines and damage to trees around Laramie, with anywhere between 6 and 8 inches being recorded at various locations. State offices in Laramie had delayed opening until 11 .m. at last report.

MORE: Fun Fact: Cheyenne Has Had 16 Snowstorms In The Month Of June

The Interstate 80 summit between Laramie and Cheyenne remained closed as of 9 a.m., according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.