Man Steals Puppy from Colorado Craigslist Seller

A Henderson, Colorado family is devastated and angry after a man stole a puppy from their home.

Angelina Bondarenko tells Denver 7 she was at her home Tuesday evening with her six Pomeranian puppies. She put an ad on Craigslist to sell the adorable dogs and a man named "Michael" responded.

She invited Michael to her home to see the eight week old Pomeranian puppies. He arrived, picked out a puppy and asked her for the veterinarian records. When Bondarenko handed him the records he quickly put them in his pocket, then asked if he could take the puppyo out to his car to show his wife.

He quickly went outside and Bondarenko told Denver 7 this:

When he came up to the car, the back door of the car was open, there was two people in the front and he got in and started yelling, ‘Go, go, go!’ and I was holding on to the door but they were driving so fast I couldn’t do anything.

Bondarenko describes the male as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with no facial hair or eyebrows. She also said he has a tattoo above his right eyebrow and another one covering his neck and chin.

Source: Denver 7