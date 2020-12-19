Maren Morris has canceled her tour dates for 2021, but there's still some good news for fans. The singer won't be hitting the road for her RSVP: The Tour in the upcoming year, but she has revealed that she's working on her third album.

Morris turned to social media late Friday (Dec. 18) to make her announcement, writing, "There is so much hope with this vaccine being distributed in 2021, but we are still unsure of when we will be able to do the tour next year."

The singer-songwriter initially announced her 2020 RSVP: The Tour in February of 2020. The tour was originally slated to launch on June 5 in Boston and include her husband Ryan Hurd, James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith as opening acts on various dates. She announced that she was postponing the dates until 2021 in May, citing the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That same concern led to her decision to cancel the rescheduled dates for 2021, she explains via Instagram, writing, "With the prospect of, yet again, rescheduling half of the dates already becoming a reality, I have decided to cancel the RSVP Tour."

Morris goes on to thank fans for their patience and tease new music.

"I am in the midst of working on my third record, so I hope we can all come together and enjoy live shows safely again soon."

Morris has been one of the biggest success stories of 2020 in country music, scoring a multi-week No. 1 smash with "The Bones" and winning Song, Single and Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards in November.