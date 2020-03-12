Must See Video: Mountain Lion Attacks Sheriff Deputy in Loveland

On Wednesday (March 11), we reported that a deputy shot a mountain lion in Larimer County after it attacked a civilian and a sheriff’s deputy.

On Thursday, a new video was released that shows the deputy get attacked with the mountain lion appearing to go for their neck.

A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the attack was reported around 1:55 p.m. west of the Devil’s Backbone in the 2100 block of River Rim Road. Upon arrival, deputies tried to keep the animal contained until animal control could arrive, but when it attacked a deputy, the animal was put down.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Source: Denver 7 and New Country 99.1