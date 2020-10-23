Nebraska Husker Football Back on TV

College football is getting underway all across the nation. The Univerisity of Wyoming Cowboys are back in action Saturday ( October 23) with a game in Nevada. Our friends to the east in Nebraska also return to the gridiron Saturday with a battle against fifth ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio.

You can watch the unrated Huskers play live on FOX TV Saturday. Kick-off is at 10:00 AM Mountian Time. Nebraska football coach Scott Frost will lead his tem on its first road game of the 2020 season.

Frost told Huskers.com that game day will feel when diffrent when NU takes on the defending Big Ten champions, becuse the teams will be playing in a largely empy statium in Columbus.

Nebraska finished 2019 with a record of five wins and seven loses. Frost is in his fifth year as Nebraska headcoch. He has an 0-2 record aginst the Buckeyes.