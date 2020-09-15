One Dead in Head-On Collision Near Lingle

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says fatigue and driver inattention are being investigated in a head-on collision in which a 20-year-old Torrington man died.

According to a news release, the crash happened early Tuesday on US 85 north of Lingle when a 2009 Dodge 3500 crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2007 Ford Mustang before overturning.

Authorities have identified the driver as 25-year-old Stillwell, Oklahoma resident Collin Sanders. Sanders was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Banner Health in Torrington.

A passenger in Sanders's truck was also taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Mustang, Jose Vazquez Reyes was also wearing his seatbelt but died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Driver inattention and fatigue on Sanders's part are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

It marks Wyoming's 88th traffic fatality this year. That's compared to 116 at the same point last year.