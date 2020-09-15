Garth Brooks is a seven-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner, but he says he'll refuse any more trophies. In July, the megastar decided to pull his name out of the running for the prestigious award, and he says it was really one tweet that pushed him to do it.

"We got killed pretty bad last time we won here," Brooks admits in an interview with People (the TV Show!), reflecting on the backlash he received on social media after he was named Entertainer of the Year again at the the 2019 CMA Awards.

"There's one I particular that I loved that said, 'I love you to death, but don't you just think it's time that…'"

Even Brooks expected Carrie Underwood's name to be called when it was time to hand out the big award last November. "I'm expecting to give a standing ovation to Carrie," he says. "I mean, this is her night ... And when they said my name, then I was like, I'm lost here because I don't know what to say."

"I'm very grateful for the time that I've got to go [win], (but now,) somebody else needs to hold that," Brooks adds.

Not everyone was happy with Brooks' decision to pass the baton — country music legend Loretta Lynn outright says he's "wrong" for pulling out of the ring. Lynn was crowned CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1972.

"I've thought a lot about Garth Brooks stepping down from being considered for CMA Entertainer of the Year. That’s classic, humble Garth, but I think he's wrong on this one," she remarked in a post on her official Instagram account in August. "He's won it 7 times because he earned it!"

"In my book, he’s earned it 20 times over and deserves to win it anytime they count the votes up and he’s on top," she added, concluding that she hoped the Country Music Association would disregard Brooks' request and continue to put him on the ballot, because "he's worked his heart out."

The 2020 CMA Awards are set to take place on Nov. 11, but without a live audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nominees for Entertainer of the Year include Carrie Underwood again, as well as Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Keith Urban.

The Story of Garth Brooks' New Song: