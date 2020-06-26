Severe Thunderstorms, Hail, Strong Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

Thinkstock/Getty

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of strong winds, hail, and severe thunderstorms for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Friday.

Both Cheyenne and Laramie are included in the area that could see severe storms.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Isolated strong to possibly severe storms are possible Friday afternoon across portions of the I-80 corridor. Areas of concern are extreme Southeast WY into the southern NE Panhandle. 50-60 mph wind gusts, pea to quarter-sized hail and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the strongest of storms. Storms will begin to dissipate by early to mid evening. Stay alert through Friday afternoon for changing conditions if you plan to be outdoors. Please use caution and stay weather aware.