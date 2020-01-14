Solomon Byrd Earns FWAA Freshman All-America Honors

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced its 2019 FWAA-Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team presented by Stand Together on Monday and Wyoming redshirt freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd was named to this year's team.

Byrd is one of only 14 freshmen in the nation on defense to be named to this year's FWAA Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team and one of only 32 total freshmen in the country to earn the honor this season. He joins other recent Cowboys Keegan Cryder (Center in 2018), Logan Wilson (Linebacker in 2016) and Andrew Wingard (Safety in 2015) to earn the honor from the Football Writers Association of America.



Byrd a redshirt freshman from Palmdale, California. He led the Wyoming Cowboys with 6.5 sacks on the season. He was second on the team in tackles for loss, with 9.5, and he totaled 45 total tackles. Byrd added three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass breakup. In Wyoming's 38-17 win over Georgia State in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Byrd recorded five tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss to rank third among Wyoming Cowboys in tackles for the game.

Source: University of Wyoming Athletics