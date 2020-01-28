Wyoming Add Texas Longhorns to 2023 Football Schedule

The University of Wyoming and University of Texas athletics departments have agreed to play a single football game in Austin, Texas, on September 16, 2023. It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2012.

The addition of Texas to Wyoming's 2023 schedule completes the Pokes' non-conference schedule for that season. It will also be the second Big 12 opponent and the second opponent from the state of Texas that Wyoming will face in 2023.

The Cowboys will open the 2023 season at home when they will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders. UW will host Portland State on Saturday, September 9 followed by its lone non-conference road game in Austin versus the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, September 16. Wyoming will conclude its non-conference schedule at home against Appalachian State on Saturday, September 23.

Wyoming and Texas will be meeting for the sixth time on the gridiron when they meet in 2023. Of the previous five meetings, four have been played in Austin in 1974, 1978, 2010 and 2012. The lone meeting played in Laramie came in 2009.

Source: Univerisity of Wyoming