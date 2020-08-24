The Eurovision Song Contest Is Coming to America in 2021

Add this to the list of reasons to look forward to next year.

Next year is looking very promising. Heck, it was looking promising back in March when this pandemic really hit. There are so many things on the horizon like music festivals, crowded bars, and The American Song Contest.

Yep, the European singing sensation will be taking root in American soil just in time for Christmas in 2021.

For those who are unfamiliar, Eurovision Song Contest is a massive entertainment spectacle that pits country against country for musical stardom. People from every country enter the contest in hopes of winning it all. It's a fun rivalry throughout the continent, creating national pride and unity.

It was also a Will Ferrell movie...

How in the world did they get Rachel McAdams to do that movie?

Anyway, you get the idea. The American version will be follow the same format, but will feature states competing against each other instead. Aspiring contestants will selected by the Academy to compete in the televised show. This Academy will be comprised of established musical talents that represent all genres and backgrounds.

State representatives will compete against each other in televised Qualifier Competitions which will run for several weeks. There will then be a televised Semi-Finals competition and the Grand Final. The competition is open to all artists and it doesn't matter if they are amateurs or signed to record labels.

Eurovision Song Contest show runners hope that Americans catch the same spirit that they've experienced across the pond for 65 years.