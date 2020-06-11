UW Art Museum to Hold Virtual Summer Art Camp

The University of Wyoming Art Museum will be offering Virtual Summer Art Camp on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the month of July. It is created for families and youths ages 6-15.

On Tuesdays between 1-2 pm, there will be a virtual exhibition experience, live discussions with peers and teachers, and a video demonstration themed for each weekly activity.

There will be optional check-in with peers and teachers in small groups on Thursdays. The group meeting times are assigned after registrations and will begin at 1 pm and 2 pm. There will be a password-protected Zoom link provided after registration.

There will be art kits that are curated for each week available for pick up outside the Centennial Complex on the lower level. There will be enough materials in the kits for two or three participants. Participants will need scissors, glue, paints, and markers at their homes. If a participant needs any of these supplies, please email museumed@uwyo.edu.

To register for the Virtual Summer Art Camp, please follow the link here. It is $50 per family, and registration is limited.

For more information, please call Katie Christensen, curator of education and statewide engagement, at (307) 766-6622 or email katie.christensen@uwyo.edu.