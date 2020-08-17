Vote for a Wyoming Doodle to Be Featured on Google’s Homepage

Let's rally together to get this masterpiece on the Google landing page.

It's that time of year again. We've got Google looking for the next fabulous piece of artwork to be a part of their brand. It's called Doodle for Google. Each year, Google does a nationwide search for student artwork to take over their homepage. The submissions have been voted on and the state and territory winners were recently announced.

Now it's time to make sure Wyoming gets on that homepage.

All you have to do is click on our finalist for the state of Wyoming and cast your vote. Oh, and you'll want to share this with all of your friends and family. This is about bragging rights, people! The state of Wyoming is represented in the Grades 8-9 category.

The piece is called Small Acts and the artist had this to say about their work:

My doodle displays small acts of kindness. The small acts of kindness are often overlooked but can turn out to be the most important to someone else. My doodle displays me as a little girl doing small acts of kindness throughout my day. I can show kindness by serving and loving others and bring joy to their life.

Remember, all you need to do is click on your favorite piece of art to cast your vote. You also have to prove you are not a robot. If we can get enough votes, we could see Wyoming represented in a major way. We would also make the dreams of a kid in our state come true.