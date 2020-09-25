Watch a Moose Take a Severe Dislike to a Very Expensive Car

Attention drivers, it is rutting season. That means if you put your car in the same zip code as a moose, you run the risk of this happening. It's a moose who took a very severe dislike to a Mercedes Benz.

This happened in Colorado near Boulder. CBS Denver shared some video from Chris Devlin who realized too late that his car was too close to a bull moose.

After watching Chris's car get abused, I decided to look up the approximate value of that Mercedes Benz. According to Kelley Blue Book, you're probably looking at a 6-figure vehicle there. But, Chris was wise to just let the bull have his way with the car as a 1,600 pound bull moose in rutting season (or out of rutting season) would likely end your life quickly if it decided to leave the car alone and come after you.

Filed Under: Boulder, Bull moose attacks Mercedes Benz, colorado, Rutting season
Categories: Videos
