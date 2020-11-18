Watch a Young Female Hunter Bravely Stop a Mountain Lion Attack

We have shared several stories this year of close encounters between mountain lions and humans. This might be the most intense of them all as new video shows a young female hunter stop a mountain lion attack.

According to the video description, this happened near Gunnison, Colorado. This young lady comes face to face with an aggressive mountain lion. She tries to intimidate the cat, but eventually throws down her phone and grabs her rifle.

In the end, she had no choice but to fire on the cat. That part is not shown on video. Once she collects herself and catches her breath, she shows where the mountain lion was and described why she did what she did.

Credit to her to be cool and calm enough to try and intimidate the cat to avoid using deadly force, but when it's a matter of survival, you gotta do what you gotta do.

There are some great tips about how to deal with mountain lion encounters in the wild. Loud gestures are usually all it takes to cause one of these big cats to flee, but it was obvious this cat was not gonna go away quietly. She followed all the National Park Service guidelines so kudos to her.